Twitter Acquires Social TV Analytics Bluefin Labs

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Twitter has reportedly acquired social TV analytics firm Bluefin Labs. As far as acquisitions go, this one makes perfect sense for Twitter, which is steadily proving inseparable from the TV-viewing experience. According to a new Bluefin Labs report, tweets during last night’s Super Bowl set a new record for social TV, soaring past Election Night 2012 with more than 30 million social media comments, including 27.7 million tweets.

We’ve reached out to both Twitter and Bluefin Labs and will update this story when we hear back.

[Image: Flickr user ianmunroe]

