Square Who? ComScore Study Says Most Americans Still Don’t Know Much About Mobile Wallets

Feeding the argument that mobile payments are still a solution in search of a problem, a new comScore study reports that consumers don’t know about (or use) the vast majority of mobile wallet options aside from PayPal and Google Wallet .

PayPal, which has the brand benefit of having been around since the late ’90s, is by far the most recognized name on comScore’s list, with 72% of respondents reporting they were aware of its digital wallet offering and 48% reporting they had used it. Others on the list included MasterCard’s PayPass Wallet, V.me by Visa, Lemon Wallet, LevelUp, and ISIS.

Not even Square, whose high-profile partnership with Starbucks officially rolled out last November seemed to register with survey participants–8% said they knew what Square was, and just 2% reported they had actually used it.

All of this isn’t to say it’s all bad news ahead for mobile payments players: Though the industry is still nascent, comScore’s results indicated digital wallet penetration could eventually reach 1 in 2 consumers as they become more educated on wallet providers’ various offerings and benefits.

