Obama, New York Times, CNN, Fox News Twitter Accounts May Have Been Compromised

Twitter accounts belonging to President Barack Obama, the New York Times, Reuters, CNN, and Fox News all appear to have been possibly compromised during a recent attack on Twitter that may have affected 250,000 Twitter feeds on Friday . Possibly compromised users were contacted via email, and in a statement company security director Bob Lord said that “The attackers were extremely sophisticated, and we believe other companies and organizations have also been recently similarly attacked.” Last week, service outages took place at Bank of America and Amazon, among others–and the United States Department of Energy was hacked.

According to analytics firm Peerreach, the accounts that may have been compromised included prominent political figures (Obama, Eric Cantor, John Boehner), technology industry figures (Evan Williams, Fred Wilson, Kevin Rose), media outlets such as Reuters, CNN, and Fox News, and technology journalists (Om Malik, Kara Swisher, Nick Bilton). The approximately 250,000 accounts which were possibly compromised were all early adopters who subscribed to Twitter before June 2007. In recent months, the Twitter accounts of China experts were systematically hacked and the Wall Street Journal admitted infiltration by China-based hackers.

Fast Company can confirm we received notification from Twitter that our account may have been compromised, as well.

[Image: Flickr user Rosaura Ochora]