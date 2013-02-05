Video: See How Dark Sky Disrupts The Weather Report With Its Mobile Tech

For the creators of Dark Sky, having a TV meteorologist predict the week’s weather wasn’t good enough. They needed something more personal. They needed something more immediate. So Jack Turner and Adam Grossman created an app that utilized government data to predict rainfall at a user’s exact location and at that exact moment.

“Starting this out we had zero experience with weather technology,” says Grossman. “We were just sick of getting stuck in the rain, and here’s a government that just gives you radar data for free.”

The app got its startup funding in 2011 from Kickstarter, where it raised nearly $39,400 in a month. Today, the pocket-sized weather service sells for $3.99 on iTunes. Dark Sky predicts rainfall at the location of the user for a period of one hour. The perfect amount of time, according to its creators.

Jack Turner and Adam Grossman

“The next hour is when you have to walk the dog, it’s when you have to run to the corner store,” Turner says. It’s also the difference between holding your wedding ceremony inside or out by the lake, which was part of the app’s genesis.

Fast Company met up with Grossman and Turner in New York’s Central Park for a test drive of their creation.