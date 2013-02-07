Most Innovative Companies Toolkit 2013

Congratulations on being featured in the 2013 edition of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies issue!
LOGO
For all usage of the Most Innovative Companies 2013 logo, please contact our licensing partner PARS at 212-221-9595, x121 or online at www.fastcompanyreprints.com.
PRESS RELEASE
Download and customize our Most Innovative Companies press release here. For questions and approval on revised press releases, please email: media@fastcompany.com.
REPRINTS
For reprints of FAST COMPANY’s Most Innovative Companies 2013 issue, please contact PARS at 212-221-9595, x121 or online at www.fastcompanyreprints.com.
BULK ORDERS
To order bulk copies of the Most Innovative Companies 2013 issue, please contact Jennifer Wilder: jwilder@mansueto.com or at 212-389-5408.
EVENT
Celebrate with Fast Company and your fellow winners at our annual Innovation Uncensored Event, April 23-24 in New York City. Use the code MIC2013 to receive $50 off the current ticket price: ny.innovationuncensored.com
SUB OFFER
A special offer for this year’s innovator–one year of FAST COMPANY for only $10 https://magazine.fastcompany.com/loc/FST/mic2013