Most Innovative Companies Toolkit 2013

Most Innovative Companies Toolkit 2013
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Congratulations on being featured in the 2013 edition of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies issue!

LOGO

For all usage of the Most Innovative Companies 2013 logo, please contact our licensing partner PARS at 212-221-9595, x121 or online at www.fastcompanyreprints.com.

PRESS RELEASE

Download and customize our Most Innovative Companies press release here. For questions and approval on revised press releases, please email: media@fastcompany.com.

REPRINTS

For reprints of FAST COMPANY’s Most Innovative Companies 2013 issue, please contact PARS at 212-221-9595, x121 or online at www.fastcompanyreprints.com.

BULK ORDERS

To order bulk copies of the Most Innovative Companies 2013 issue, please contact Jennifer Wilder: jwilder@mansueto.com or at 212-389-5408.

EVENT

Celebrate with Fast Company and your fellow winners at our annual Innovation Uncensored Event, April 23-24 in New York City. Use the code MIC2013 to receive $50 off the current ticket price: ny.innovationuncensored.com

SUB OFFER

A special offer for this year’s innovator–one year of FAST COMPANY for only $10 https://magazine.fastcompany.com/loc/FST/mic2013

