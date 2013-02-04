New State Department Initiative Works To Spread Internet Access To Poor Regions

One of Hillary Clinton ‘s last programs implemented during her time as Secretary of State could spread internet access to a billion of people in poor countries across the world, according to a Businessweek report . The new initiative, the Alliance for an Affordable Internet, is a partnership between the State Department and World Wide Web Foundation and private tech companies like Google , Cisco Systems, Yahoo, Microsoft and Intel.

According to the website for the program, the Alliance aims to produce an Affordable Internet country index or ratings, work to publish and promote policy and regulatory best practices and begin working with individual countries to increase their internet access.

The program was introduced by the outgoing Secretary of State on Jan. 31 at her departure remarks.

[Photo by Flickr user US Embassy New Zealand]