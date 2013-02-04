Twitter To Unveil New Security Measures

After its embarrassing security woes this weekend, Twitter is set to introduce a new security measure that would require hackers to know more than just user’s password, the Guardian reported on Monday. The new security measures would require users to provide their password and a four-digit code sent to their phone if accessing their account from a new device. Banks like Chase Manhattan and Gmail already have similar security protections in place.
In addition to this weekend’s debacle, dozens of high-profile users have seen their Twitter accounts hacked in recent months, including Zynga CEO Mark Pincus, Ashton Kutcher and more.
[Photo by flickr user RobW_)