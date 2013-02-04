Publishing Arm Of New News Corp To Invest In Digital Companies, Rights

As the publishing part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp splits off from the company’s film and television assets, the new publishing arm is setting aside a large chunk of change to experiment with new digital innovations , buy digital companies and video rights, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the report, the newspaper and book publishing arm (known as the “New News Corp”) set aside between one billion and three billion dollars for the future investments. What exactly the company will invest in is yet to be seen, but earlier this month the newspaper operation bought the rights to show highlights of Premier League games.

[Photo by Flickr user The Laughing Squid]