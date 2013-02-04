Anonymous Doxes 4,000 Bank Execs

Loose-knit activist collective Anonymous doxed 4,000 American bank executives by posting partial internet login credentials and personal information such as addresses and phone numbers to a state government website. Anonymous leaked the information through Pastebin and a randomly chosen government website with low security, the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center. According to posts made on Twitter, the move was part of OpLastResort, a vigilante effort to force the government to reform computer crime law in the wake of Aaron Swartz’s death.