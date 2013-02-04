Facebook Ads Are About To Get More Transparent

Facebook is slapping a logo onto its ads that will let users know when they’re being targeted based on past behavior.

Brands and agencies already use the little blue AdChoices logo on ads across the web in order to provide notice of their targeting efforts and give users a way to opt out. On Facebook, the logo doesn’t appear until a user scrolls over an ad, which has led some to criticize the company for embracing it “in their own flavor.”

Facebook currently links an “about this ad” option to opt-out pages, but it had not until now adopted the standard AdChoices logo.

[Image: U.S. National Archives on Flickr]