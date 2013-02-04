AEG Worldwide Expanding Own Ticket Service

Los Angeles-based entertainment group AEG Worldwide is ramping up a ticket service of its own, which would rival Ticketmaster and could send the prices of concerts and events trending upwards, the Los Angeles Times reported. AEG already sells its own tickets for events in its L.A. Live venues through its 18-month-old AXS ticketing platform and plans to, according to the Times, create a service that could help customers’ experience before and during the event. The service will expand to sell tickets to Beyonce at the Staples Center in June.

If AEG operates its own ticket service, it can boost prices of concerts in cities where there are both Live Nation and AEG venues because it can increase the amount of money that the promoters can pay performers. But on a positive, AEG believes its ticket service will help thwart scalpers, who drive the prices of tickets up by grabbing as many tickets as they can and re-selling at a higher price.

What do you think? How will AEG change the event landscape with its own ticket service? Or will it end up failing like Live Nation‘s (before they merged with Ticketmaster)?

[Photo by Flickr user basykes]