GAVI Alliance Wants To Vaccinate 180,000 Girls Against Cervical Cancer-Causing Virus

A new program from the GAVI Alliance is working to get 180,000 girls and women from Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Laos immunized against the HPV virus , the Alliance announced this week .

HPV vaccines, which were controversial when first introduced to the United States despite their ability to prevent cervical cancer, are given to girls between the ages of 9 and 13. GAVI hopes that the first round of vaccinations will start a movement that will see one million girls in more than 20 countries vaccinated by 2015. By 2020, the group is hoping to vaccinate more than 20 million girls in 40 different countries.

