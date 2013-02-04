Airbnb Faces Amsterdam Ban, Active Hunt For Users By Authorities

While Airbnb has already seen a number of surprising legal challenges to its room-finding service in its U.S. home, it’s now facing a strict crack-down in Amsterdam. According to TheNextWeb, the local authorities have already ruled that an “illegal hotel” description, an “apartment or house without an official hotel permit that can be rented by tourists in return for money,” fits the room-finding powers of Airbnb’s 21st Century social system.

Authorities had been investigating since November 2012, but have now stepped up their efforts and are sending civil servants into the city’s streets to find “illegal hotels.” Part of the concern is the usual “fire safety” trick, but it seems the main beef is that the authorities want tourists only staying in licensed premises.

Is Airbnb just too challenging, breaking too many social norms for the law and the authorities to keep up?



Update: The local authorities in Amsterdam have a Facebook post on this matter. In it it’s suggested that the media is overblowing this news, particularly in terms of the echo chamber of social sharing. The post suggests that the authorities are indeed concerned about “illegal hotels” for proper legal reasons, as reported recently in the Dutch news site Parool, but notes that Airbnb isn’t inferred at all in this article.

[Image: Flickr user ouishare]