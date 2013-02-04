Twitter And Super Bowl The Perfect Couple, With 24.1 Million Tweets During The Game

How would Twitter describe last weekend? By channeling a bit of Charles Dickens, and talking about “the best of times, the worst of times.” Let’s look at the positives first: Super Bowl . Yet again, Twitter broke records, most notably, that of the previous year’s game , during last night’s Ravens-49ers showdown, with 24.1 million tweets being tapped out by the start of the second half of the game.

The micro-blogging site broke down a few of the stats in a post-match blog post: the biggest topic of conversation was, of course, the blackout, generating (oh, har) 231,500 tweets per minute, followed by the awesome 108-yard kick return by Ravens player Jacoby Jones (185,000 TPM) and finally the full time whistle (183,000 TPM.)

Michelle Obama got in on the tweet action, shouting out for Beyonce–whose performance, some fans say, was what caused the lights to go out.

Watching the #SuperBowl with family & friends. @beyonce was phenomenal! I am so proud of her! -mo — FLOTUS (@FLOTUS) February 4, 2013

The half-hour-plus outage also spawned some spoof accounts, including @superbowllights, who made watchers chortle with this tweet.

What people don’t talk about is how the lights were on for the entire first half.. #smh #SuperBowl — Superdome Light Crew (@superbowlights) February 4, 2013

So, why worst of times for Twitter, whose record-breaking antics every few months show the continuing popularity of the service as a side dish for the big stuff, such as sports events and politics? Because the site fell victim to a mammoth hack over the weekend, with 250,000 accounts being compromised. Twitter has reset passwords and revoked session tokens for compromised accounts, while urging its users to remember “good password hygiene.”