Tide, Oreo Jump On Blackout Bandwagon With Social Ads As Super Bowl Briefly Delayed At Superdome

UPDATE: The lights are (mostly) back on, and the game is back in progress.
Did Beyonce’s blowout performance blow a fuse or two in the Superdome?
Lights went partially out in the middle of the Super Bowl, leaving viewers across the country scratching their heads.
Meanwhile, my colleague Teressa Iezzi noted that Oreo (above) was quick to put out a power outage-related Twitter ad. Oreo put out its first Super Bowl ad this year and launched a social media campaign around the big event, as well.
The infamous purveyor of cookie sandwiches wasn’t the only brand to jump on the blackout bandwagon; Tide, Calvin Klein, and Walgreens got in on the action, too (thanks to readers @happyfeet_a and @CourtneyDavis for tipping us off).
We can’t get your #blackout, but we can get your stains out. #SuperBowl #TidePower twitter.com/tide/status/29…
— Tide (@tide) February 4, 2013
Twitter later revealed just how fast and furious some marketers were with their social ad buys:
It took just four mins after the lights went out for the first Twitter advertiser to bid on [power outage] as a search term. #SuperBowl47
— Twitter Advertising (@TwitterAds) February 4, 2013
Meanwhile, my colleague Jason Feifer used the outage as an opportunity to exercise his signature wit on Vine:
The #SuperBowl, reenacted in six seconds. vine.co/v/b10vup2qTH0
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) February 4, 2013
While we wait for power to come back on, now is as good a time as any to review the best and worst ads of tonight’s show.