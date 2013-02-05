You Can Customize Coffee, Granola, Suits, And Shoes–But Does It Mean You Should?

Technology has changed the face of retail to such an extent that it is becoming possible for consumers to get just about whatever they want, however they want it. Sometimes this means paying a steep price, and sometimes it’s just a natural benefit of a shift in the traditional approach to retail. But while choice abounds, access to great products is not enough.

In a market that favors the consumer, affordability is an increasingly important factor. To stay competitive, brands must innovate, finding creative ways to live up to their customers’ demands and exceed expectations on product, service, and price point. In other words, the customer rules and it’s up to companies to deliver.

So how can one brand set itself apart from the rest? When it comes to fashion, people are increasingly interested in wearing clothing that is unique; things that are made just for them. At J.Hilburn our business is based on giving individuals a completely personalized shopping experience, and what we’ve learned is that there is a huge demand for customization. Whether the purpose is to find the most flattering fit, or to wear something that no one else can get their hands on, customization allows people to find their ideal style. But this is starting to seem obvious.

Of course there is nothing new about the idea of customization–it’s been the style of choice for those who can afford to splurge since long before today’s most influential designers were around. What’s new is that there is now an opportunity for companies to offer quality custom apparel at a price point that’s actually accessible to more than just a small corner of the market.

By rethinking traditional business models, leveraging technology, and getting to know what the customer really wants, companies can deliver custom options in a range of categories at affordable prices. Imagine customization at a massive scale.

Supply Chain

The first key is to develop a vertically integrated supply chain, which strips down the costs of distribution. Traditional retail has efficiencies of scale when it comes to producing and selling mass quantities of generic goods, but with this model a garment can pass through a number of middlemen, who will each take a cut and drive the final sale price upward, or alternatively force quality down on the production side. In mass production categories such as apparel, every party in the supply chain takes inventory risk. In today’s world of promotions and sales, retailers have to make excessive markups, because they know they will have to offer sales and markdowns to ultimately sell their products.

When it comes to creating very high-quality garments with attention to detail, there are immense benefits to going straight to the factories that are producing your garments, and selling direct to the customer. Vertically integrated companies can offer better value by finishing goods upon order, instead of flooding the shelves with products that they hope will appeal to the greatest number of people. In the case of customization, this approach enables you to shorten turnaround times and cut the costs of individually tailored orders, in order to keep prices well below what you would expect to pay for a similar quality custom garment. In other words, a well-planned supply chain creates value that can turn custom from a splurge to a habit.