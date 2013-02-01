The Red Zone: Where Super Bowls–And Marketing Campaigns–Are Won

And my immediate reaction was, “Yeah, and…?”

Yes, it’s fun to watch the Super Bowl ads. No doubt about it. It’s exciting to see which brands will have the coolest, the funniest, and the most memorable spots on this hallowed of American marketing days. I admit that, personally, I require absolute silence in the room during the commercials so that the chatter doesn’t drown out the ads–I love the monkeys, the babies, even the beer babes.

But when all the dust settles and the trophies have been awarded, brand marketers know it’s not really about the ads. What really matters is the business outcome of those ads. So much effort goes into the commercial itself–securing the budget, negotiating the airtime, conceptualizing the creative, producing the ad, nail-biting the entire weekend in anticipation–but what happens after the 60-seconds is over is what really counts. What happens when you get them to search, click or join. Think of this ground as marketing’s red zone.

If you’re a football fan, you probably know this Sunday’s Super Bowl game may very well be won or lost by how each team performs in the red zone, i.e., that area on the field between the 20-yard line and either team’s goal line. Teams work all game long to get in that zone–and then they either score, or they don’t. How well a team performs in the red zone usually determines the outcome of a game.

In the Patriot’s playoff game against the Ravens just last month, Tom Brady’s team, which is legendary for its effectiveness in the red zone, couldn’t convert and as a result, were eliminated.

Teams get no credit for just making it into the red zone–they have to convert for a field goal or a touchdown for it to mean anything.