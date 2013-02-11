Every season, 50% of major sports teams’ tickets go unsold–but not for lack of fans. It’s because prices are set at the beginning of the season. Qcue offers another way: dynamic ticket pricing, a sophisticated data crunch that adjusts prices in response to variables such as weather or an opposing team’s popularity, and can earn venues 30% more over a season. In the past year, Qcue secured itself as the leader with the smartest algorithm: It went from serving about 20 teams to more than 40 NBA, NHL, and MLB teams, plus rugby in Australia. Now it’s expanding into theater, where seats need filling.