48_Microsoft

While iFans wait for an Apple TV, Microsoft has assembled a digital living room. Combining Windows, Xbox, and Kinect “reimagines the television and entertainment experience,” says Yusuf Mehdi, VP of marketing for Xbox. The systems connect via SmartGlass, a free app that debuted last fall, which turns a portable device into a remote control and second screen. More than 90 partners have signed up to create experiences like:
SESAME STREET + KINECT =
Kids throw digital coconuts at Grover during the show.
YOUGOV + XBOX =
Snap polls stream in real time over live political debates.
WARNER BROS. + XBOX =
With The Dark Knight Rises on TV, app shows real-time extra content
NIKE + KINECT =
Program features Nike+ for customized fitness regimen
[Light Beams: Cycreation via Shutterstock]