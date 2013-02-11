48_Microsoft

advertisement
By Jennifer Vilaga

While iFans wait for an Apple TV, Microsoft has assembled a digital living room. Combining Windows, Xbox, and Kinect “reimagines the television and entertainment experience,” says Yusuf Mehdi, VP of marketing for Xbox. The systems connect via SmartGlass, a free app that debuted last fall, which turns a portable device into a remote control and second screen. More than 90 partners have signed up to create experiences like:

SESAME STREET + KINECT =

Kids throw digital coconuts at Grover during the show.

YOUGOV + XBOX =

Snap polls stream in real time over live political debates.

WARNER BROS. + XBOX =

With The Dark Knight Rises on TV, app shows real-time extra content

NIKE + KINECT =

Program features Nike+ for customized fitness regimen

