47_AngelList

Venture capital was a who-you-know business, until AngelList made a mass introduction. Like online dating, its transparent network connects startups with accredited investors, and now even well-connected entrepreneurs are using it. Success stories include Uber, BranchOut, and GetAround–and its recent partnership with the private exchange SecondMarket lets any accredited investor put as little as $1,000 into a startup. Following last year’s passage of the JOBS Act, the site now also offers free, standardized legal documents to close an agreement. “We’re seeing more and more companies show up every day,” says cofounder Naval Ravikant, “and they need less and less money to accomplish bigger and bigger things.”