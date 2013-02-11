The world buys up Brazil’s sugarcane-based ethanol, but two bad harvests set the country back. São Carlos-based Enalta has stepped up: Its sensory and GPS software monitors seeding and irrigation, yielding farmers a richer crop. “This is the moment for biofuels,” says Giandri Machado, head of business development. Last year, it released a voice-command product that observes plants in real time. Net sales are expected to jump to $8 million this year, up from $1 million in 2011, after increased orders from three of Brazil’s top ethanol producers.