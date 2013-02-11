40_Coursera

Not all brick-and-mortar universities have figured out how to offer courses online, so Coursera does it for them. The startup, whose growth “has really amazed” even cofounder Andrew Ng, is now looking more and more like a stand-alone school.

1_A FULL COURSE CATALOG

When Coursera launched last April, it provided classes for five college partners. By year’s end, 33 universities offered 206 courses–all free for its users, who now number more than 2 million.

2_CAREER SERVICES

Last December, the company launched career services to begin matching students with employers. Early recruiters include Facebook and Twitter.

3_COLLEGE CREDIT FOR ITS ONLINE CLASSES

Coursera will soon offer its own online courses for credit–using webcam-proctored exams to ensure academic integrity.

[Wall of Textbooks: Alvaro German Vilela via Shutterstock]