IBM, Intel, Microsoft Are Biggest Creators Of American Patents

The Brookings Institution released a study on patents and American innovation Friday morning with some interesting findings. Researchers found despite the statistical distortion of patent trolls and the United States’ dysfunctional patent system, patents are serving as primary drivers of American tech innovation. According to Brookings, the five biggest patent creators in the United States between 2007 and 2012 are IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, and Micron.
Unsurprisingly, Brookings also found that American patents disproportionately come out of the San Francisco, San Jose, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The study also found that approximately 63 percent of patents come out of just 20 metropolitan areas which are home to only 34 percent of America’s population.
[Image: Wikimedia user Cjp24]