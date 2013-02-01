IBM, Intel, Microsoft Are Biggest Creators Of American Patents

The Brookings Institution released a study on patents and American innovation Friday morning with some interesting findings. Researchers found despite the statistical distortion of patent trolls and the United States’ dysfunctional patent system, patents are serving as primary drivers of American tech innovation. According to Brookings, the five biggest patent creators in the United States between 2007 and 2012 are IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, and Micron.