Lena Dunham’s Next Gig: An HBO Show On Legendary Personal Shopper For The Stars, Betty Halbreich

In between takes of her character Hannah’s spiral into drug use in search of a journalistic edge, Fast Company cover girl Lena Dunham seems to have landed herself a new project to add to her already full plate. The Girls creator has signed on to co-write a show about Betty Halbreich, a legendary personal shopper for the stars, along with Girls co-showrunner Jenni Korner, Deadline.com reported.
Hopefully the news can help rid the angst of the end of 30 Rock or at least help Dunham find another of her friends to make a star.
[Photo courtesy of Lena Dunham’s Instagram]