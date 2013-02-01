F.C.C. Filing Shows Commission Is Eyeing Up Google Glass

Project Glass , the most visible thing to come out of Google’s top hush-hush X Lab , is being given the once-over by the F.C.C. , alongside its wireless network application of last week . And the filing reveals a few more choice and juicy morsels for those of us who eat techflakes for breakfast, then brush our teeth with techpaste before tech-ing the train to work, where we write about tech. So, Google Glass ingredients here:

Wi-FI

4.0 Low-Energy Bluetooth

USB charger/Barrel connector

Vibrating element that pipes audio “via contact with the user’s head.”

And that’s it!

The Verge is reporting said vibrating element is probably bone-conduction speakers, something that Google has already filed a patent for–find it under “wearable computing device” with bone-conduction speakers.

The brainchild of Sergey Brin, who’s been riding the subway in a pair, these oh-so-much-more-than-AR glasses have the fashion world transfixed, turning models and designers into geeks and, as Austin Carr points out, perhaps the key to Google’s adventures in TV-land. The company originally said that Project Glass would be available to non Google employees some time at the beginning of 2013. Well, last time I looked it was the beginning of 2013 *slaps forehead in realization* so that must mean we should be getting glass any moment… now!

Sadly, it doesn’t work like that. While firms such as Apple manage to jump through all the F.C.C. in record time–probably because, being such perfectionists–don’t expect every single product to fly through the commission’s rigorous testing procedure. Just type “how long is a piece of string” into Google and see what comes out.

[Image by Flickr user Thomas Hawk]