36_Corning

Gorilla Glass–the thin, light, tough material that’s used for touch-screen displays–reached a number of milestones this year: It’s used on more than 1 billion smartphones and tablets and is now a $1 billion-a-year business for the $8 billion Corning. Gorilla Glass 2, released in 2012, is up to 20% thinner than the original, which lets folks like Apple, Google, and Samsung make even slimmer devices. Version 3, announced in January, promises to be 40% more scratch-resistant. As more displays incorporate touch screens, from car dashboards to TVs, the future shimmers for Corning and its great ape.