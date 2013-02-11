24_OpenGamma

London-based OpenGamma distributes supersophisticated risk analytics to financial companies, bringing sunlight to an area no one seemed to value–until, you know, dicey investments led to the 2008 market meltdown. “Human beings act stupidly,” says CEO and founder Kirk Wylie, and OpenGamma’s software (which is free, with premium add-ons) is a safeguard against our innate daring. Since its 2011 launch, it’s been downloaded more than 12,000 times by hedge funders, regulators, and academic institutions alike. If only the software arrived in 2007.