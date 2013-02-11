34_Proteus Digital Health, Dexcom, GE Healthcare

Biotech is a complex field full of futuristic promise–a fusion of man and machine, like Iron Man without all the weaponry. But the goal is simple. “You want to have something within you that says, ‘Everything is okay,'” says Tufts University biomedical engineering professor Fiorenzo Omenetto.

Getting the best data from “within you” is something that is being tackled by startups and large brands across the biotech field. Many are developing biomonitoring tools, which have the potential to revolutionize medicine by providing patients (and their doctors) with exponentially more data about their bodies, often in real time. At its most powerful, this feedback could alert people to health issues before they become serious, or even fatal.

Here are three companies at the forefront of the biomonitoring movement.

For putting a GPS in every pill you swallow

The future of medical care revealed itself to Andrew Thompson in a divided landscape–at the trade show at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida. “The medical-device companies had small spaces full of computer screens; they seemed to have almost universally caught on to the idea that information collected from devices could be presented on flat screens and used to influence therapy,” he says. “The pharmaceuticals are much richer companies, so they had much larger spaces. But there was nothing in them except a cappuccino machine.”

The Wow Factor

Proteus

Its ingestible sensor has no transmitter; it sends signals through body tissue.

Dexcom

The continuous glucose monitor works from 20 feet away, farther than other brands.

GE Healthcare

Once its portable ultrasound scans an area, it can construct a 3-D version for further exploration.

Thompson saw the opportunity to bridge the two, bringing the device companies’ love of data display to Big Pharma. The result is his startup, Proteus Digital Health. Last July, the FDA approved its ingestible sensor–something the size of a grain of sand and powered by stomach acid. Swallow one with every medicine pill, and it will relay valuable information to your smartphone, tracking your intake schedule and how a drug affects your body. Thompson expects it to eventually be embedded directly within pharmaceutical products.

The benefit may be considerable. A New England Journal of Medicine study estimated that failure to follow prescribed care costs the nation at least $100 billion a year. But patients who adhere to their medication schedule refill their prescriptions more promptly. That’s why many drug companies signed on to participate in Proteus’s new program, MedMatch: When patients take their pills regularly, the companies donate drugs to people who can’t afford them. “Patients like it because instead of the drug company controlling them and saying, ‘You have to take your pills,’ patients get to say, ‘You have to give away your pills,'” Thompson says. And everyone gets healthier.