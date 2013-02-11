Last June, Ford took a big step beyond Detroit: It opened an R&D lab in Palo Alto and asked developers to think of Ford cars the same way they think of the iPhone-iPad ecosystem. “With software updates, we keep vehicles fresh and relevant, which is compelling for consumers spending tens of thousands on a car they expect to keep for years,” says CTO Paul Mascarenas. Customers seem to be responding. Third-quarter pretax earnings in 2012 were a record $2.2 billion, and over half of Ford owners cite the connectivity system as a big reason for their purchase. So it makes sense that when Ford sends out USB drives with software updates, 80% of customers use them.