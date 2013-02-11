The fowl-flinging Angry Birds game franchise, now with more than 1 billion downloads and counting, has helped Finnish startup Rovio build a $200 million empire with synergistic revenue streams. Its menagerie of merchandise–plush toys, clothing, candy, and so forth– helps to keep its apps at the top of the charts, and the apps, in turn, sell the goods. Up next are a cartoon series, a 3-D-animated movie, and playgrounds around the globe.