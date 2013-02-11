The fowl-flinging Angry Birds game franchise, now with more than 1 billion downloads and counting, has helped Finnish startup Rovio build a $200 million empire with synergistic revenue streams. Its menagerie of merchandise–plush toys, clothing, candy, and so forth– helps to keep its apps at the top of the charts, and the apps, in turn, sell the goods. Up next are a cartoon series, a 3-D-animated movie, and playgrounds around the globe.
ANGRY BIRDS SPACE
Launch: March 22, 2012
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 12 hours
AMAZING ALEX
Launch: July 12
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 8 hours
BAD PIGGIES
Launch: September 27
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 3 hours
ANGRY BIRDS STAR WARS
Launch: November 8
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 2.5 hours
Illustrations by Romualdo Faura