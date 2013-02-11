advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

26_Rovio

26_Rovio
By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

The fowl-flinging Angry Birds game franchise, now with more than 1 billion downloads and counting, has helped Finnish startup Rovio build a $200 million empire with synergistic revenue streams. Its menagerie of merchandise–plush toys, clothing, candy, and so forth– helps to keep its apps at the top of the charts, and the apps, in turn, sell the goods. Up next are a cartoon series, a 3-D-animated movie, and playgrounds around the globe.

advertisement

ANGRY BIRDS SPACE
Launch: March 22, 2012
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 12 hours


AMAZING ALEX
Launch: July 12
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 8 hours


BAD PIGGIES
Launch: September 27
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 3 hours


ANGRY BIRDS STAR WARS
Launch: November 8
Time to No. 1 on iTunes: 2.5 hours

Illustrations by Romualdo Faura

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life