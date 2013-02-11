Krista Donaldson wants the world’s poorest people–those living on less than $4 per day–to benefit from good health care. And she believes product design can help. “A lot of people we’re targeting haven’t been in an intensive-care setting before, and these devices are frightening,” she says. So her not-for-profit, D-Rev , designs top-quality health care products that can be affordably built, then finds distributors to bring them to market. Last year, D-Rev released its second product, Brilliance, a phototherapy lamp for infant jaundice that sells for $400 (rather than $3,000, which is what competing products cost). That goal required striking a fine balance:

DROP THE SCIENCE FICTION

One early version proposed a

silicon blanket with embedded LEDs. A later one was more lamp-like but had a bulbous head that made it look like an alien. Doctor feedback helped D-Rev create a device that wouldn’t repel patients.

CUT IRRELEVANT COSTS

Early prototypes had curves that were costly to manufacture and had to be redesigned. Also, D-Rev engineered a cooling system that requires no fan.

DESIGN FOR THE LONG-TERM

D-Rev installed new, more efficient LEDs to let Brilliance run 66% longer on a battery system than the previous design.

[Krista Donaldson Photo by Jason Madara]