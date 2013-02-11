23_SodaStream

Israeli-based SodaStream may be the world’s largest producer of home carbonation: Its seltzer- and soda-makers are carried by 60,000 retailers in 45 countries, and it sold 3.5 billion cans of its flavorings in the past year. But it’s only in about 1% of U.S. homes–paltry compared to elsewhere. (In Sweden, it’s in 25%.) To make it in the U.S., it must now “introduce something that changes everyone’s kitchen like no other appliance,” says product and innovation head Yaron Kopel. To that end:

AMERICANS LIKE FAMILIAR BRANDS, SO . . .

SodaStream offers new partnerships such as the one with Kraft, which allow users to create flavors from Country Time and Crystal Light at home.

AMERICANS LIKE SINGLE SERVINGS, SO . . .

SodaStream offers Sodacaps, its version of K-Cups–disposable capsules with perfectly measured, single-serving flavor portions.

AMERICANS LIKE TO SHOW OFF WHAT THEY’VE BOUGHT, SO . . .

SodaStream offers a new clean and modern line called Source, designed by Fuseproject founder Yves Behar.

AMERICANS LIKE PRODUCTS THAT REINFORCE THEIR TASTES, SO . . .

SodaStream offers stripped- down and high-tech models, so that the brand looks right in a diverse range of retailers, from Walmart to Williams-Sonoma.

[Photo by Greg Broom]