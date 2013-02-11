advertisement
22_Mahindra Reva, Tesla

By Sarika Bansal1 minute Read

HEADQUARTERS

Mahindra Reva
Bangalore
Tesla
Palo Alto

NEW STYLE

Mahindra Reva
Reva E2O
Tesla
Model S sedan

GOAL

Mahindra Reva
Reliability
Tesla
High style

TARGET AUDIENCE

Mahindra Reva
Indian middle class
Tesla
U.S. tastemaking elite

DISTANCE PER CHARGE

Mahindra Reva
100 miles
Tesla
160 to 300 miles

PRICE

Mahindra Reva
$11,000 (estimated)
Tesla
$52,400 and up

SAVINGS

Mahindra Reva
$1,100 in fuel annually
Tesla
$7,500 federal tax credit, and estimated 82% lower cost of fuel

COOLEST FEATURES

Mahindra Reva
Smartphone can provide emergency electric boost
Tesla
Luxury interior has a customizable 17-inch touch-screen dash

CAR BODY

Mahindra Reva
Lightweight, dentproof, scratchproof plastic–to withstand bumpy roads
Tesla
Built for performance; even door handles recede to reduce wind drag

COMPANY BEGAN

Mahindra Reva
1994
Tesla
2003

[Illustrations by Romualdo Faura]

