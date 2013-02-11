22_Mahindra Reva, Tesla

HEADQUARTERS
Mahindra Reva
Bangalore
Tesla
Palo Alto
NEW STYLE
Mahindra Reva
Reva E2O
Tesla
Model S sedan
GOAL
Mahindra Reva
Reliability
Tesla
High style
TARGET AUDIENCE
Mahindra Reva
Indian middle class
Tesla
U.S. tastemaking elite
DISTANCE PER CHARGE
Mahindra Reva
100 miles
Tesla
160 to 300 miles
PRICE
Mahindra Reva
$11,000 (estimated)
Tesla
$52,400 and up
SAVINGS
Mahindra Reva
$1,100 in fuel annually
Tesla
$7,500 federal tax credit, and estimated 82% lower cost of fuel
COOLEST FEATURES
Mahindra Reva
Smartphone can provide emergency electric boost
Tesla
Luxury interior has a customizable 17-inch touch-screen dash
CAR BODY
Mahindra Reva
Lightweight, dentproof, scratchproof plastic–to withstand bumpy roads
Tesla
Built for performance; even door handles recede to reduce wind drag
COMPANY BEGAN
Mahindra Reva
1994
Tesla
2003
[Illustrations by Romualdo Faura]