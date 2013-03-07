Why Facebook And Twitter Are Not Most Innovative Companies

FACEBOOK

Reignite revenue growth, particularly via mobile; after May 18, appease Wall Street

TWITTER

Make enough money to start justifying its $11 billion valuation

FACEBOOK

Proudly touting that CEO Mark Zuckerberg helped code Poke, its copy of the teen sexting app Snapchat.

TWITTER

Kicking a journalist off Twitter for heckling NBC, its Olympics coverage partner.

FACEBOOK

The meme of Facebook users posting a copyright notice in their feeds because they don’t trust what the service might do with its content

TWITTER

The flight of many longtime Twitterers to App.net, a subscription-based, ad-free Twitter alternative

FACEBOOK

Rewriting Instagram’s terms of service to state clearly that Facebook can use your photos in ads

TWITTER

Access shut off to Instagram, so users can’t see Instagram photos within Twitter and can’t find Twitter friends on Instagram

FACEBOOK

Charging individuals $7 to ensure that life events (like getting engaged) are seen by all friends

TWITTER

Lets brands target ads by specifying users who it thinks are relevant to the product

FACEBOOK

Path

TWITTER

Tumblr