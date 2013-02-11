18_Buzzfeed

When he founded BuzzFeed in 2006, serial entrepreneur Jonah Peretti–who’d previously cofounded the Huffington Post–thought of it as a new-media mad-science lab. Social sharing was the next big distribution channel, he reasoned, and BuzzFeed was a place to create silly shareable content. The site is still brimming with listicles and cat videos, but over the past year, BuzzFeed has undergone a remarkable transformation: It’s now also a serious news site, blending in a high-powered team of journalists covering politics, gender issues, technology, music, food, and pop culture. BuzzFeed’s scoops dominated the 2012 political season, and the site also saw record traffic, with 12 million unique visitors who viewed the site 26 million times last November, according to Quantcast. Peretti sat down to discuss BuzzFeed’s breakout year.

Fast Company: Just over a year ago, you hired Ben Smith from Politico to head up a new reporting team. What was the plan back then?

Peretti: In the early days, the things that would spread on [BuzzFeed readers’] bored-at-work network were cute kittens, Internet humor, things that were inspiring or emotional. But then we realized that the social web moved beyond that content; it started to be about things like the Arab Spring and long-form stories and scoops. We had a lot of content that people wanted to share, and we had a sense of how to craft content to make it so that people would want to pass it around. But we didn’t have reporters and scoops. We wanted to evolve along with the social web.

FC: Now that the election is over, how did it work out?

JP: Ben was incredibly successful at putting us on the map in politics. On his second day, he got the scoop that McCain endorsed Romney. He tweeted it, and it was retweeted all over the place. Half an hour later, CNN reported it without crediting us, and then Twitter was in an uproar about that–and CNN was like, “Oh, we have to credit this cat site?”

It’s been really fun. Our page views are at a record high, our mobile usage is at a record high, and our app usage is at a record high. Our plan was to have 2012 be an investment year, but we have had a few profitable months, and we’ve put all those profits back into investments for the future.

FC: You have two different kinds of content–reported stuff and the stuff about cats. Are they attracting two different audiences?

JP: It’s the same audience. Have you heard me talk about the Paris cafe? You go to a cafe and you bring a copy of Sartre and Le Monde. There’s a cute dog under the table next to you. So after you read the news and the philosophy, you may pet the dog, flirt with someone at another table, and talk about some trivial gossip. All these things are part of being human. You don’t become stupid when you turn away from the philosophy and pet the dog. People are complex and multifaceted. When you talk to people who say it dumbs down the audience to have cute animals, the truth is nobody has a choice: because Facebook and Twitter are perfect Paris cafes.

FC: But isn’t there a hidden danger, depending on sharing networks like Facebook and Twitter? What if they change their algorithms or become overtaken by other sites?

JP: We aren’t a Facebook ecosystem company, like Zynga. So there might be changes where one network starts to decline and another one rises, but if we stay true to making content that invokes people’s decision to share, it doesn’t matter if a particular platform rises and falls or an algorithm change happens. If you break a news scoop, there are going to be platforms where people share that.

FC: You don’t run traditional banner ads. Instead you run “sponsored content”–posts that feel like BuzzFeed content but that are paid for by a brand. Why?

JP: I wanted our ads to have the same advantages as our content–something that people wanted to click on and share. We think of it as the evolution of advertorial. It’s a return to Mad Men-era advertising, where media buying and creative were the same business, and where you thought about advertising as telling a story. On the web, that changed; banner ads became the dominant force. There wasn’t the sense of craft in it.