15_Pig Newton

Late in 2011, C.K. self-released a stand-up special on his website for $5, selling hundreds of thousands of copies (rare for a comedy special). Later, he sold the special to FX.

The $5 download model was copied by a number of other performers in 2012, including C.K. himself, who used his site to sell 55,000 (also rare!) copies of comedian Tig Notaro’s remarkable performance about her cancer diagnosis.

C.K. sold tickets for his 2012 tour directly to fans for a flat $45 each. The one catch: “Some of these rules may be a pain in your ass”—like no scalping for a higher price. Even Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard cheered.