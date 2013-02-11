14_The Coca-Cola Co.

The TV spot was once the center of Coca-Cola’s marketing strategy. Now, Coke is on to a new era of delightful, shareable online content (earning a 5% bump in global sales along the way). Here’s how:

1_STICK TO THE MESSAGE

An in-house U.S. team of 120 keeps Coke’s many ad agencies on brand. The message: Coca-Cola brings joy. It was best seen last year in a viral montage of real security camera footage capturing random acts of kindness globally.

2_MIX NOVEL WITH NOSTALGIA

Many ideas are new–like Brazilian Coke machines that give free mobile data credits–but the brand also sticks with its polar bears, which date to 1922. The bears’ online videos during 2012’s Super Bowl got 9.09 million live streams.

3_OWN THE BIG MOMENTS

For the 2012 Olympics, Coke created its own single, “Anywhere In the World,” weaving sports sound effects together for rhythm.

4_EMBRACE OUTSIDE CREATIVITY

After a 20-year-old Hong Kong student gained attention for his Steve Jobs tribute, Coca-Cola commissioned a poster from him, bagging a win at Cannes.

