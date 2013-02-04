Facebook Doesn’t Need A Phone. It Wants Them All

What do you use to send instant messages, maintain your calendar, take and share photos, check your email inbox, leave voice messages, look up restaurants nearby, and store your contacts when you’re away from your desktop computer?

The big answer is: your smartphone, of course. But more specifically, you might actually be using the Facebook apps you’ve loaded on that phone.

How Facebook Owns Phones Text Messages: Facebook Messenger, a standalone instant messaging app,

provides text-message like capabilities on Android, BlackBerry, and

iPhone.

Photos: Facebook owns Instagram, the most dominant camera app across app stores.

Calendar: Facebook added a calendar view to Events last July.

Voice Calling: Facebook’s messenger app provides free voice calling

and messaging for users in the U.S.

App Store: Facebook’s App Center includes Facebook web apps, iOS apps,

and Android apps.

Search: Facebook Graph, which is still in beta, has potential to

answer common mobile queries such as “restaurants nearby.”

Over the last couple of years, Facebook has packed its mobile apps with much of the same functionality as operating systems like Google’s Android, Apple’s iOS, or Amazon’s version of Android for Kindle Fire. It has not, however, launched the Facebook phone that once seemed inevitable.

That’s because your phone already is a Facebook phone. Android, Apple, whatever–with a strategy to make Facebook tools the go-to apps for everyday mobile living, the device type doesn’t matter.

“People keep asking if we’re going to build a phone–and we’re not going to build a phone,” Zuckerberg insisted for perhaps the millionth time during Wednesday’s earning call. “It isn’t the right strategy for us to build one integrated system where–so let’s say we sold 10 million units, that would be one percent of our users–who cares for us?”

According to Comscore, Facebook already owns 23% of time spent in apps on Android and iOS. It also owns Instagram, one of the apps with which mobile users spend the second most amount of time (it’s tied with Gmail and YouTube at 3%). The more time the company controls on its competitors’ phones, the less important it is that it doesn’t have its own devices. “We’re going to keep on pushing to get more integrated with the systems,” Zuckerberg continued Wednesday. “Rather than building an app that is a version of the functionality you have today, making it so you can go deeper and deeper, I think, is going to be a big focus for us.”



