Temple Run 2 Tops Angry Birds Space As The Fastest Growing Mobile Game Ever

Temple Run 2, the follow-up to the enormously popular Temple Run by Imangi Studios, shot to 50 million downloads in 13 days, a little more than one-third of the time it took for Rovio ‘s Angry Birds Space to reach the same target when it launched back in April.

However, Angry Birds Space–Apple’s top paid app for iPhone and iPad last year–is a paid game at $0.99, while the Temple Run games are free.

