In Kenya, where more than half of citizens live on less than a dollar a day, medical care can be a far-off luxury. But local telecom giant Safaricom has built a vital bridge between doctor and patient. It launched Daktari 1525 in late 2011, a 24/7 call-in service that, for a small fee, connects callers one-on-one with a doctor. Calls flooded in. This year, it’s boosting marketing to get more customers calling, and more Kenyans healthy.