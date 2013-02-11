08_Pinterest

A year ago, the social scrapbooking site was dubbed the fastest-growing web service in history. Where do you go from there? Up. Pinterest is now one of the top 50 most-visited sites in the U.S., and retailers are excited: The average purchase off a pinboard nets more than double those off a wall post or a tweet. Late last year, it simplified the process for companies to create pinboards. In January, it made its first acquisition, the recipe site Punchfork. Meanwhile, the Pinterestization of the web continues–a trend as hot as Pinterest itself.