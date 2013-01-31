Andrew Sullivan Presells $500k In Blog Subscriptions

Andrew Sullivan announced Wednesday, via Twitter, that his soon-to-be-self-published blog has just passed $500,000 in pre-subscription sales. The announcement comes less than a month after Sullivan–whose recent homes include the Daily Beast, The Atlantic, and Time–disclosed that he was turning his popular The Dish blog into a profit-generating independent business.
The new, independent The Dish is pre-selling subscriptions for $19.95 and uses metering technology from startup Tinypass. In 2011, Fast Company explored the psychology behind the New York Times‘ firewall.
