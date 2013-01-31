The Facebook Card Lets You Use Social “Gifts” As Credit At Real-Life Stores

The Facebook Card lets you load gift card amounts for multiple stores onto one reusable card. To start, you’ll only be able to cross-gift Jamba Juice, Olive Garden, Sephora, and Target credits. Just as with a regular Facebook Gift, your recipient will get a notification that a gift is on its way, and the Facebook Card will arrive in the mail a few days later.

The Facebook Card announcement comes fresh off the social giant’s fourth quarter earnings report yesterday, in which the company disclosed more people logged into Facebook on mobile than on desktop for the first time in its history. The new gift card blends well into the Facebook mobile experience, allowing users to check instantly updated balances on their cards through the Facebook app.





[Image: Facebook]