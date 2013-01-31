Here’s An Early Look At Armour39, Under Armour’s New Fitness Tracker

Under Armour will be the latest sports gear company to get in on the fitness band craze with its upcoming physical activity tracker Armour39 , the company announced Thursday.

The Baltimore-based company describes Armour39 as a “first-of-its-kind performance monitoring system for athletes.” Most likely, that means it will track and analyze users’ physical activity and fitness the way competitors such as the Nike Fuelband and the Jawbone Up do.

But unlike either the Fuelband or Jawbone Up, which are both wristbands, Armour39 is a full-body band (with a very dramatic light-up mechanism) you strap to your torso.

Under Armour says the device, which could help in the fight against obesity, will be available in the spring.

Watch the teaser for Armour39 above, with UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre and fitness trainer Natalie Uhling.