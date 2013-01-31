Huawei’s Mysterious Iranian Ties

A new investigation reveals that Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, appears to have close ties to a firm implicated in selling embargoed equipment to Iran’s largest mobile phone provider. Reuters’ Steve Stecklow reports that CFO Cathy Meng has close ties to Skycom, a Hong Kong firm that sold over 1.3 million euros in embargoed computer technology to the Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran. Skycom appears to have a close corporate relationship with Huawei; a management company controlled by Huawei’s parent firm controls all of Skycom’s shares. Documents published by the Chinese Embassy in Tehran also appear to refer to Skycom as “Huawei Iran.”