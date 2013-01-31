Huawei’s Mysterious Iranian Ties

A new investigation reveals that Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, appears to have close ties to a firm implicated in selling embargoed equipment to Iran’s largest mobile phone provider. Reuters’ Steve Stecklow reports that CFO Cathy Meng has close ties to Skycom, a Hong Kong firm that sold over 1.3 million euros in embargoed computer technology to the Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran. Skycom appears to have a close corporate relationship with Huawei; a management company controlled by Huawei’s parent firm controls all of Skycom’s shares. Documents published by the Chinese Embassy in Tehran also appear to refer to Skycom as “Huawei Iran.”
Huawei was recently criticized by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee for refusing to answer questions on the company’s ongoing Iranian operations. The company was cleared by the White House of spying accusations in late October.
[Image: Flickr user John Karakatsanis]