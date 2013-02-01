How To Build A Real $1 Million Bionic Man

Beginning on February 7, visitors to London’s Science Museum will see a strange, stirring sight: A humanoid replica built from the world’s finest prosthetics and artificial organs. The bionic man can see, speak, and interact with visitors using artificial intelligence.

The million-dollar bionic man is, himself, a museum within the museum. But he’s no mere curiosity. He’s a walking, talking, fake blood-pumping gallery of medical advancements coming to–or already actually inside–a warm human body near you.

Rex was created for a coproduction by British television station Channel 4 and the Smithsonian called How To Build A Bionic Man. The original title, however, might be more appropriate: Frankenstein: Building The Bionic Human.

Rex’s component cost approximately $1 million to purchase and How To Build A Bionic Man is designed to showcase medical technology innovation. The parts used to build the robot come from a wide variety of sources at various stages of legal approval; some are available on the mass market while other artificial organs are only early prototypes. Channel 4, the Smithsonian and production house Darlow Smithson built Rex with the assistance of the Shadow Robot Company, a British firm specializing in anthropomorphic robotic hands. Shadow Robot is no stranger to television–the company recently created a robotic version of cult television personality Stephen Fry. Rex’s components cost approximately $1 million and are taken from the cutting edge of medical tech research. The robot can walk unassisted as well.

Television viewers will see the story of Rex’s artificial parts filtered through the experiences of Swiss research psychologist Bertolt Meyer. Meyer, the program’s host, was born without a left hand and uses a high-tech, electronic prosthetic hand by Touch Bionics. To give the program the right amount uncanny valley quality, the Bionic Man’s creators gave Rex a replica of Meyer’s face made out of silicone. The robot’s face resembles Meyer, but with a strange blank quality.

Unlike conventional prosthetics operated by body strength, Meyer’s hand is controlled through myoelectric signals generated by his arm muscles. An array of sensors transform these myoelectric signals into hand movements, with users able to deploy a set of pre-programmed grips and typing stances at will besides more traditional movements. Meyer’s particular model of choice, Touch Bionics’ i-Limb, is also Bluetooth compatible–users can use Bluetooth to tweak calibration and movement settings from a nearby computer or smartphone. As Gizmodo’s Brian Barrett put it, it’s a prosthetic hand “with a bionic kung-fu grip, courtesy of Bluetooth.” The iLimb, incidentally, was named one of Fast Company‘s 8 Prosthetic Devices To Watch Out For in 2010.

Rex makes use of similarly advanced prosthetic i-Limbs, but that’s not all. The robot’s arms have 26 degrees of movement–one less than a human–and are self-teaching. Rex’s legs are similarly advanced, and use a motor-and-spring system to mimic the motion of the human calf muscle and Achilles tendon. It even wears glasses, which send optical signals to an artificial retina that sends signals to the robot’s CPU “brain.” These signals are then used in conjunction with a cochlear implant, a chatbot artificial intelligence system and a Stephen Hawking-style voice synthesizer to interact with museum visitors.