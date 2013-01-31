Call It A Comeback? BlackBerry’s Z10 And BB10 Get Loads Of Twitter Love, Positive Reviews

BlackBerry’s release of the BlackBerry Z10 may have not garnered the same type of hype that other tech releases have received on YouTube but it may be one of the best-reviewed moves by the company yet. (Though not everyone was delighted .)

The New York Timesgave the new BlackBerry 10 operating system a very positive review and on Twitter, technophiles seemed pleasantly surprised with the new features (few, however, seemed to care about Alicia Keys’ new role in the company).

With this blackberry Z10 , its Only a matter of time before people get back to using blackberries — KvngDams. (@ThatBoyDami) January 31, 2013

Call me crazy, but I’m going to pick up a BlackBerry Z10 today. — Xavier Voigt-Hill (@Xavdog) January 31, 2013

First impression on Blackberry Z10? Incredibly incredibly light… — Ebenezer Samuel (@ebenezersamuel) January 31, 2013

The Twittersphere did seem less enthusiastic about the BlackBerry Z10’s camera, which could dissuade many from buying the new device — especially since that’s something that Apple and Samsung have worked to improve on their phones.