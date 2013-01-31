Lincoln and Jimmy Fallon Collaborate On First-Ever Tweet-Sourced Ad For Superbowl

With material as ranging from UFOs, hitch-hikers and a woodland wedding in the teaser, Lincoln’s spot on Sunday night should prove interesting.

From the homemade submissions of Doritos fans to big ticket productions with friends like Kaley Cuoco and The Flaming Lips, here are the Super Bowl ads people are already talking about.

Anheuser-Busch unleashes an unlikely Super Bowl star to support Beck’s sleek Sapphire.

Allstate’s Super Bowl offering reveals longtime pitchman Dean Winters (of 30 Rock fame) involved in some historical calamities.

In a brief teaser for its Super Bowl ad, Best Buy puts Amy Poehler front and center, with something important on her mind.