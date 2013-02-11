How does CEO Jason Goldberg feel about Fab‘s estimated $150 million in 2012 revenue? “I don’t give a shit,” he says. “I want to know how we build a long-term brand.” Goldberg and cofounder Bradford Shellhammer constantly reimagine Fab, which matured last year from three-day flash sales to dozens of online boutiques of design-centric products for such niches as foodies and pet lovers. Membership is up sixfold, to more than 10 million; international sales went from zero to 30% of business; and Fab built its own warehouse to ship goods faster. Up next, Goldberg hints, are real-world stores.