How To Tap Into The Power You Already Have

Benjamin Franklin wrote that nothing makes you more productive than the last minute. Here I am, in a warm car in my driveway, my kids surely romping up and down the stairs in my house. I so want to run inside and play with them, but there is something I must finish first. An impossible task, really. Completing a project that really I could explore forever: how to build and exercise power.

What is bugging me is why I have less power than I think I deserve. I’ve written book. I’ve dedicated myself to spending late nights and red-eye flights to faraway places to find, capture, and share insights that can help you make a better world. I’ve worked to help you build your business faster and accelerate your career. And on one hand, I feel great about my progress; even 10 years ago I could not dream of having this life and career.

But you know how it is. You’ve felt it too, if you really think about it. You look over at the desk next to yours, think about who you will reconnect with at the next reunion, certain that he will have a bigger house, nicer car, and more beautifully perfect family and think…what happened?

It’s been 13 years since I graduated from business school and the progress of my classmates has dispersed enough that we can see some clear winners and losers. One friend runs a $5 billion division of a Fortune 500 company. Another reports to the CEO of a leading media brand. Others toil away in cubicles.

I’m not saying that simply having a “title” will make you happy. I’d rather do fulfilling work with people I love being with than command more authority but, just for a moment, let’s look at that one, cold component of life–what Friedrich Nietzsche argued is the driving force of humans: power.

As I mentioned in my previous blog, we hold strong negative associations with power. But in reality, power is a tool. According to Martin Luther King, Jr., “Power properly understood is nothing but the ability to achieve purpose…there is nothing wrong with power if power is used correctly.” King used power to end segregation. Mohandas Gandhi used power to convince Great Britain to leave India. Nelson Mandela used power to end apartheid. Nothing negative about that.

What could you do with more power?

If you read my last post, hopefully you now have defined a purpose that would motivate you to really do something meaningful with more power. I’ve been fine-tuning what my purpose is; at the moment, I think it’s something like helping you realize you can outthink anything…any challenge or obstacle that falls in the path between you and your dreams. That is worth building power to achieve.